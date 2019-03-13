Fire crews rescue man marooned for four hours by blizzard on Eastern Plains

KIOWA, Colo. — Fire crews hit the road in whiteout conditions as drivers were stranded in the blizzard on Colorado’s Eastern Plains.

A man who was marooned by the blizzard for four hours was rescued by the Kiowa Volunteer Fire District as they traveled through zero visibility on Highway 86.

“I was digging myself out for three or four hours and just trying to get unstuck and get going again because I live in Silma, it was already two feet deep.” Terry Lane said.

Engine 221 of the Kiowa Fire District found Lane after being rerouted in their search for a father and his children.

The National Guard was called in for help as 100 vehicles were stuck on Highway 86 in Elbert County.