DIA shuts down all 6 runways; Pena Boulevard to and from airport closed

DENVER — All six runways at Denver International Airport were closed Wednesday afternoon as a blizzard slammed the Front Range and the eastern Plains.

The runways were closed at 12:30 p.m. because of low visibility on the airfield. The terminal and concourses remained open.

Pena Boulevard was also closed between East 40th Avenue and the airport because of poor visibility and icy road conditions. There were also several accidents.

The RTD A Line between the airport and Union Station was running at the top and bottom of the hour, airport officials said.

“Safety is the No. 1 priority of our entire airport community,” airport CEO Kim Day said. “At this time, conditions have deteriorated and our major three carriers have all proactively cancelled their afternoon and early evening flights, and our airfield is closed.

“When visibility improves, crews will work quickly to re-open runways.

Airport officials were working to help passengers stuck at the airport. most concessions remained open and staff is helping with passenger needs.

As of 2 p.m., airlines have canceled 1,359 flights in and out of the airport on Wednesday. United, Frontier and Southwest canceled all departing flights on Wednesday afternoon.

The airport reported wind gusts near 75 mph.

Officials urged anyone picking up passengers to not drive but instead use the RTD A Line.