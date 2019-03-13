Denver tow truck companies swamped with calls during blizzard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Tow truck companies were in high demand Wednesday in the Denver area.

Snow days are not off days for Jeremy Byslma, a supervisor and driver for AAA.

“Winch outs, tows, we’re slammed," Byslma said.

Tow truck drivers often see spinouts and slide-offs on their way to help other vehicles.

Byslma had to tow cars in winds above 50 mph.

The job isn't the safest. While out, Byslma got word his coworkers responding to calls in Commerce City had a scary moment when a driver slammed into a police car that in turn hit a tow truck. Everyone involved in that incident was OK.