Colorado State Patrol corporal hit, killed by vehicle on eastern Plains

Posted 4:14 pm, March 13, 2019, by , Updated at 04:24PM, March 13, 2019

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A Colorado State Patrol corporal died after he was struck by a vehicle during the blizzard on the eastern Plains Wednesday morning.

CSP said the crash happened about 11:20 a.m. on Interstate 76 at mile marker 47 near Roggen, about 10 miles east of Keenesburg and about 50 miles northeast of Denver.

About 4 p.m. Wednesday, CSP identified the corporal as 52-year-old Daniel Groves. He was taken to Platte Valley Medical Center and died a short time later.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

