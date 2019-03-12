Temps near 60 today; big winter storm, colder temps arrive on Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Highs will be between 55 and 60 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins on Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Enjoy it because the changes start on Wednesday.

Most of the precipitation starts as rain on Wednesday morning across the Front Range and gradually changes to snow.

Wind increases substantially with sustained wind by late morning 30-65 mph.

Even stronger wind likely over the Eastern Plains where Blizzard Warnings are in effect for Wednesday-Thursday morning.

Snow continues across the Front Range through the evening rush hour then begins to taper-off by midnight. Most the accumulation might occur as the sun sets. Temperatures turn colder.

There is also a wind problem. As a result we'll see less snow accumulation west of Interstate 25 and much more east of I-25. So, I-25 becomes a critical weather divider.

6-12 inches grand totals east of I-25 with 4-8 inches west of I-25. The highest impact of wind and sow occurs over the Eastern Plains of Colorado. Plan on I-70 and I-76 potentially being closed.

The storm winds down quickly Thursday morning.

Dry weekend with temps in the 30s and 40s.

