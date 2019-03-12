Snowcats work to keep trails clear as more snow heads to mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAIL PASS, Colo. -- Snowcat drivers are working hard to keep trails maintained as snow continues to build up in the mountains and more snow is forecasted to fall in the coming days.

Mountain State Snowcats are in charge of grooming 80 miles of trails around Vail Pass. Despite the long hours and tough conditions, driver Devon Scholl said this job is rewarding.

"The people that run cats are passionate about their work," said Scholl. "You’re making the trail yours. It’s all mine up here."

Heavy snow can be challenging, even for a snowcat.

"I have definitely been in some situations where you have to stop and wait. The snow will be plowing so hard you can’t see," said Scholl. "Getting around can be tough in the cat even, Mother Nature can stop anything."

Scholl said drifting snow can make it challenging because it covers up the existing trail. It's a lot of work maintaining safe trails for snowmobilers and backcountry skiers.

"Not everyone backcountry skis or snowmobiles and just being able to, the access to get to those trails is the best part about it. That’s their lifeline in and out," said Scholl.