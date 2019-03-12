Motorcyclist killed in weekend chain-reaction crash in Golden identified

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Blizzard conditions for eastern Plains, snow across Front Range

A motorcyclist was killed in a chain-reaction crash in Golden on Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Photo: Golden Police Department)

GOLDEN, Colo. — A motorcyclist who was killed in a weekend chain-reaction crash in Golden has been identified.

The Golden Police Department said Tuesday that 35-year-old Martin Morales Rosas was killed in the crash on Sunday afternoon.

Police said Rosas was a citizen of Mexico and arrangements are being made to transport him to Acajete, Mexico.

About 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the crash was reported near U.S. 6 and Colfax Avenue. Police said two motorcycles were in the roadway and Rosas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that a large group of motorcyclists were going westbound on U.S. 6 when a collision caused a chain-reaction crash involving several motorcycles and numerous vehicles.

By the time police arrived, all of the other motorcyclists had left the scene. The vehicles involved had minor damage.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

