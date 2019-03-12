× Man killed in Lower Downtown Denver shooting identified

DENVER — The man who was killed in a shooting in Lower Downtown Denver has been identified.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said 25-year=-old Vayron Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene in the 1500 block of Market Street on Sunday morning.

An autopsy determined the cause of death was from a gunshot wound and the manner of death is a homicide.

Garcia was one of five people who were shot near 15th and Market streets just after 4 a.m.

The Denver Police Department said a dispute between two people led to the shooting.

Two other men were taken to Denver Health Medical Center. A third man later walked into Denver Health after being taken there in a private vehicle. And a woman was also taken to a hospital.

All four surviving victims are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made, but police said they are seeking two men. It’s possible more than one person opened fire, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.