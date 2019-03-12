× Man arrested after allegedly barricading himself in Gov. Polis’ office lobby

DENVER — A man was arrested Tuesday morning after he allegedly broke into the lobby of Gov. Jared Polis’ office at the Colorado State Capitol.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, a man entered the Capitol about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday. He was screened by security and was wearing a backpack that was also screened. A few items of contraband were removed from the backpack, but the man was let into the building. CSP did not elaborate on what items were removed.

The man then entered the lobby of the governor’s office and attempted to barricade himself inside by closing the doors and moving furniture around, according to CSP. Troopers were able to stop the man, but as they tried to do to, the man attempted to assault a trooper. At that point, troopers used a Taser to try to subdue the man. While the Taser was not fully effective, troopers were eventually able to apprehend the man.

The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Adil Mazmanov. CSP said he was in the lobby for a total of about four minutes.