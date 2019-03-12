Fort Morgan prepares for blizzard conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT MORGAN, Colo. -- A strong winter storm is expected to have an especially large impact on Colorado's eastern Plains. With the threat of blizzard conditions, ranchers throughout the Morgan County are bracing for the worst, especially for their vulnerable calves.

Additionally, the Morgan County School District Re-3 have canceled classes both Wednesday and Thursday. The district has about 3,500 students.

"The school district takes this storm very seriously," said assistant superintendent Rena Frasco, citing the forecast of heavy snow and wind gusts up to 70 mph.

Tammy Noe and Patty Mussman work and live in Fort Morgan. They aren’t quite as worried as the surrounding ranchers.

“We just haven’t gotten a lot of snow for a long time," said Noe.

“I feel sorry for people who have to commute," said Mussman.