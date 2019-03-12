Douglas County commissioners condemn ‘red flag’ proposal; sheriff calls resolution ‘meaningless’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- Douglas County commissioners became the latest in the state to condemn the "red flag" proposal at the State Capitol.

The Zackari Parrish Violence Prevention Act would allow family members or law enforcement to go before a judge and seek an extreme risk protection order, allowing someone's guns to be immediately taken away if a person is deemed dangerous by a judge.

The commissioners' vote was unanimous.

"We all took an oath to uphold the constitution, so for us it's paramount that the Colorado and United States constitution are upheld and defended," said Abe Laydon, a county commissioner.

Over a dozen counties in Colorado have passed ordinances declaring themselves "sanctuary counties," making them exempt from the state's extreme risk protection order law if and when the General Assembly passes it.

The measure has already passed the State House.

Laydon emphasized the resolution was not to make Douglas County a "sanctuary county," but rather a "pro-constitution" county. The commissioners said they would only cut funding to the sheriff's office if a judge deems the law unconstitutional.

The resolution is a public rebuke of Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock, who has been a main supporter of the bill at the General Assembly.

The "red flag" bill is named in honor of Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish who was killed in the line of duty in 2017.

"That really means nothing," Sheriff Spurlock said of the resolution. "They would be foolish to take money away from the office of sheriff because I enforce the law."

Spurlock said the commissioners are essentially trying to extort him.

"In my opinion, why would you tell a law enforcement officer you could not enforce the law because they didn't like it. That's crazy," Spurlock said.

Spurlock said he is working with lawmakers at the Capitol on amendments to the "red flag" legislation.