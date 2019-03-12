Winter storm could bring joint pain, headaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Wednesday’s storm will bring a dramatic drop in pressure. It could be close to a record low.

Some people may already be feeling it in their joints.

Dr. Ryan Circh at the Medical Center of Aurora says the pressure drop can cause some minor health impacts that are similar to altitude sickness.

He says some people will also feel it in their joints. They could have sinus headaches or migraines.

But what about pregnancy? Several pregnancy blogs and websites say falling pressure can cause a spontaneous rupture of membranes in late pregnancies, and cause women to go into labor. Dr. Circh says that’s not true.

“As far as we know, there is no evidence that changes in pressure is going to cause labor,” Dr. Circh said. “It seems to be theoretical, and probably myth.”