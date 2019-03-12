× Colorado DMV offers refunds for those overcharged in 2018

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles announced Tuesday that it has a process to provide refunds for people who were mistakenly overcharged due to a computer glitch.

In December 2018, the DMV said the glitch may have caused about 100,000 people to be overcharged in taxes. However, in Tuesday’s announcement, the department said that 51,098 Colorado residents were affected and would be receiving a refund from the state.

The issue affected drivers who have a vehicle with a model year of 2010 or 2014-2018 and were due to renew their vehicle registration in December 2018.

Refunds will be sent in the form of a check in the mail from the Colorado Department of Revenue or from the county clerk and recorder. Checks will be mailed within the next several weeks.

People who already received a refund from their county will not receive a check from the state.

“The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles is committed to accuracy in all tax and fee calculations. In this case, that did not happen,” said Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles senior director Mike Dixon in a press release. “We apologize for this error and are committed to making sure that affected residents receive a refund for any overpayment. Additionally, we have corrected our computer system to ensure that this issue does not happen again.”

More information about the refunds can be found on the DMV’s website.