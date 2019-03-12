Broncos to play in Hall of Fame Game on weekend Bowlen, Bailey get inducted

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will play the Atlanta Falcons in the Hall of Fame Game this summer, it was announced Tuesday.

The game will be played at 6 p.m. Aug. 1 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

The game will be the first event of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week in Canton that will include Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and former cornerback Champ Bailey being inducted into the Hall on Aug. 3.

“With Mr. Bowlen and Champ Bailey part of this year’s induction class, it’s an honor for the Broncos to play in the Hall of Fame Game,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said in a statement.

“We’re looking forward to seeing a lot of Broncos fans in Canton, and it’s also special for us to help kick off the NFL’s 100th season.”

Playing the fifth preseason game will give the Broncos an extra week of training camp and practices.

It’s the fourth time the Broncos will play in the Hall of Fame Game and their first since 2004 when former quarterback and current general manager John Elway was inducted.