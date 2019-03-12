Blizzard warning for Denver, eastern Plains as storm takes aim at Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A winter storm is expected to roll into Colorado on Tuesday evening.

Rain showers are expected overnight in the Denver metro area. The rain will quickly change to snow early Wednesday and the snow will be heavy at times.

Temperatures will fall through the day. And the wind will be howling with speeds running 30-45 mph with gusts at times up to 70 mph.

Travel will be difficult, especially east of Denver on the open Plains of Colorado. Visibility will be reduced by blizzard conditions.

A blizzard warning was issued Tuesday from 10 a.m. Wednesday to midnight Thursday for areas including Denver, Aurora, and the northern and southern metro areas.

A blizzard warning previously was issued for the eastern Plains for Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Snow totals will be about 5-10 inches in Denver with 6-14 inches possible south and east of Denver. With the powerful wind, measuring snow will be a challenge.

The storm will still be causing windy conditions early Thursday that could be blowing snow around.

By late Thursday morning, the strongest of the wind will start to diminish as the storm lifts away from Colorado.

