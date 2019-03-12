× Aurora, Littleton public schools closed Wednesday

DENVER — Two major metro-area school districts have announced that they will be closed Wednesday.

Both Aurora Public Schools and Littleton Public Schools said they will be closed Wednesday due to expected travel impacts from the strong winter storm.

Additionally, Weld Re-4 Windsor Severance will be closed Wednesday.

Denver Public Schools said all after-school athletics and activities are canceled Wednesday.

Jeffco Public Schools and Douglas County Schools both said they are monitoring conditions but have not yet said whether school will be canceled.

