× Airlines cancel hundreds flights in and out of DIA ahead of winter storm

DENVER — Airlines began canceling flights in and out of Denver International Airport as a major late-winter storm takes aim at Colorado.

As of 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, more than 400 flights into, out of and through DIA had been canceled.

RELATED: Denver International Airport arrivals and departures

Southwest Airlines canceled 367 flights at DIA for Wednesday.

Southwest has “proactively canceled nearly all operations from Denver International Airport” on Wednesday, the airline said.

Frontier Airlines said flights to, from and through DIA and Colorado Springs were scrapped.

“We continue to evaluate the weather situation and as of now expect that many of our Denver flights on Wednesday late morning, afternoon and early evening will not operate,” Frontier said in a statement.

United Airlines issued a travel waiver for Wednesday and Thursday for travel through DIA and other Rocky Mountain and Plains airports but by Tuesday afternoon had not canceled any flights.

“We are monitoring the weather closely,” United said.