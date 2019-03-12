× Actresses Huffman, Loughlin among dozens charged in alleged college cheating scam

BOSTON — Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are among at least 40 people indicted in a sweeping college admissions bribery scandal.

Loughlin appeared in the ABC sitcom “Full House,” and Huffman starred in ABC’s “Desperate Housewives.”

Both were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud in indictments unsealed Tuesday in federal court in Boston.

Court documents say Huffman paid $15,000 that she disguised as a charitable donation so her daughter could partake in the college entrance cheating scam.

Court papers say a cooperating witness met with Huffman and her husband at their Los Angeles home and explained the scam to them. The cooperator told investigators that Huffman and her spouse “agreed to the plan.”

Huffman is married to actor William H. Macy.

Messages seeking comment have been left with representatives for Huffman and Loughlin.

The purpose of the alleged scam was to help student athletes get into college, regardless of their athletic ability, according to the indictment.

It alleges that a third party took the ACT and SAT college entrance exams in place of students.

The documents also allege that some defendants created fake athletic profiles for students to make them appear to be successful athletes and get them into college.

Of the defendants, several are employed as sports coaches or administrators at the University of Southern California, UCLA and Yale and Wake Forest universities.

The indictment accuses defendants of committing crimes between 2011 and 2019.

The FBI’s Boston office said dozens of people have been charged in the nationwide college admissions cheating and recruitment scandal.