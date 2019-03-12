2 young girls missing in Aurora without medication and warm clothing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help finding two young girls who are missing without their medication and aren't dressed for the weather.

Police first posted about the girls around 9 p.m. on Monday night and said the girls, ages 14 and 11, were last seen near East Quincy Avenue and South Chambers Road in Aurora, which is near Cherry Creek State Park.

Amaya is described as 14 years old about 5-foot-3 with black hair and blue eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a red hoodie and black pants. She also had a skateboard with her.

Carla is described as 11 years old and about 5-foot-6 and has long brown, blonde hair with hazel eyes. She had roller skates with her.

Anyone with information on the two girls is asked to contact Aurora police dispatch at 303-627-3100.