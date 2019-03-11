Wild Women Winery – Small Business Thriving with Help from OnDeck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wild Women Winery is an urban winery right in the heart of downtown Denver at 1660 Champa St. It's home to 17 delicious, hand-crafted varietals! Ross and Charlene Meriwether invite you to simply walk-in for some leisurely wine-tasting, or make a reservation for your next big party! Call 303-534-0788.

They share some secrets of their success, including turning to OnDeck five years ago, when they wanted to grow their small business. OnDeck just announced the debut of OnDeck ONWARD Denver Challenge, where local small businesses can enter to win a cash prize up to $10,000! The top three finalists will be awarded $10,000, $5,000, or $3,000 respectively. Click HERE for submissions and rules. You can enter now through April 3, 2019.