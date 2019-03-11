Warmer temps ahead of large midweek storm system that could bring more snow to Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- *We are closely watching Wednesday-Thursday for a southern track storm system with heavy snow potential.*

Highs on Monday reach 50 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Skies start clear then turn cloudy with a 10 percent chance of a rain/snow shower.

The central and northern mountains have a 50 percent chance of snow. The best chance is in the southern mountains. Highs in the 30s.

Tuesday is the warmest day of the week around 60- it's the warm before the storm.

The mountains can expect a 40 percent chance of snow. Again, the southern mountains have the best chance.

Precipitation starts as rain across the Front Range then changes over to snow. Strong winds are likely creating blizzard conditions. Snow tapers-off early Thursday.

Snow amounts could range from 4-12 inches across the Front Range. There is still a lot of uncertainty.

The mountains can also expect 4-12 inches. The southern mountains could get 1-3 feet including Wolf Creek and Silverton.

Quieter and warmer Friday-Sunday.

