Video shows delivery driver shoveling porch for woman after learning that her husband died of cancer

WEST POINT, Neb. — A delivery driver was caught on camera shoveling the porch and sidewalk for a mother of three who just lost her husband to cancer.

The woman tells ViralHog that she was trying to put air in her tires following a snowstorm but couldn’t get the cap off so she asked a FedEx driver nearby to help her.

After talking for a bit, the driver, Brian, found out about her heartbreaking situation.

She lost her husband a few months ago after a seven-month battle with cancer at the age of 42. Brian was moved by the fact that she was now a single mother with three young kids.

So Brian offered to help any way he could.

And with that, her doorbell camera captured his unsolicited act of kindness as he shoveled off the porch and sidewalk for her following the storm.