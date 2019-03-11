Video reveals DIA security breakdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Surveillance-camera recordings, related to a threat at the Denver International Airport last summer, raise new questions about the way Denver Police and the Transportation Security Administration handled a serious breach in security.

In early June, FOX31 reported that a 49-year-old Fort Collins area man infiltrated, then bypassed TSA security lines at DIA without showing any identification or passing through any sort of body scanner or metal detector.

Someone reported the breach just prior to David Scott Rimmer boarding the terminal train. He was stopped and arrested on the downstairs platform.

How did he get so far into the airport, carrying a large, black back-pack strapped over his shoulders and without showing ID or having a plane ticket?

That’s the question FOX31 asked two different nationally-recognized airport security experts; Mike Boyd of Boyd Group International and Jeffrey C. Price.

Price is the former assistant security director at DIA and currently a professor at Metropolitan State University of Denver, Department of Aviation and Aerospace Science.

Video exclusively obtained last week by the FOX31 Problem Solvers not only details how Rimmer reportedly maneuvered his way, untouched, through the security screening area, but also shows an apparent lapse in the way police dealt with Rimmer’s truck.

Camera captured images of Rimmer’s dark pick-up shooting across all lanes of traffic in front of the airport before jumping the curb and coming to a rest within a few feet of a terminal door.

The video, provided to the Denver District Attorney’s Office by airport security for a potential criminal case against Rimmer, appears to have been shortened through an editing process.

However, the approximately eight minutes of recordings which focused on Rimmer’s abandoned vehicle, were of particular interest to our aviation security experts.

“For these police to just walk up and act like it’s a car on the sidewalk means they are not security trained what so ever,” Mike Boyd told FOX31 during an interview.

“Everybody around that vehicle was in danger and the police are just doing nothing. With all due respect to the Denver Police, they need some training. Just looking inside the car shows a near criminal lack of training about security on the part of the Denver Police.”

Video shows the truck sitting near the airport door on the sidewalk for after Rimmer jumped out and ran inside, leaving it abandoned. Airport security personnel stood chatting nearby, while after about five minutes an officer in a reflective pull-over vest opened the vehicle’s door are peered inside.

After seeing that action on the video, Price said, “The officer going up and starting to look into things? I would probably have called a dog first to check it out – because that’s usual. That does not happen every day at the airport. Until you’re reasonably sure this is not an explosive device? This is not a usual situation at an airport. This should raise alarms.”

Both Price and Boyd said modern airport security-threat training would require, at minimum, police secure the area around the truck and move pedestrians back a safe distance in case the vehicle contained explosives.

“Going into the cab is hazardous because what if there is a device in there that explodes?” Price asked. “What’s going to happen is everyone is going to run out to the truck, so it’s a great diversionary tactic.”

Denver Police did not respond to a FOX31 request for an interview, comment, or post-incident analysis records, but late on Monday, the Denver International Airport emailed a statement regarding the Rimmer airport threat. It said in part:

“In this case, TSA and DPD followed appropriate security protocol and DPD apprehended the individual within minutes. Additionally, when the Great Hall project is complete and security is moved from level 5 to level 6, the new design will create additional layers of safety to help prevent these kinds of incidents.”

Mike Boyd disagrees adamantly with that self-assessment telling FOX31, “I think the biggest problem here is those who say, ‘Everything was done right.’ That’s a lie. It was not done right. Just the truck alone was a real problem. If that’s acceptable to the people in charge, they have a real problem.”

Another set of a cameras inside the airport near DIA’s security lines show how Rimmer was able to move through the terminal untouched.

He blended into a large crowd backed-up at the TSA screening area within a few minutes of him leaving his truck on the sidewalk. The recordings show how Rimmer waited for the right moment to slip through a closed TSA line.

He then rather boldly skipped the screening process by taking his backpack off, acting like he was going to place it on the scanner belt, before scooping it back up and walking briskly out of the security area.

A third and fourth camera angle shows Rimmer, without any security personnel following him, go down the stairs to the terminal train platform. Video was not provided to FOX31 showing the arrest, which we are told was near the train.

DIA has a security stop-gap that can instantly shut down the train which runs passengers to three different terminals, a measure which allegedly was used in this case.

Price believes there is plenty to learn from the Rimmer security breach, which may in the future prevent a real terrorist threat.

“I see situations like this where, look. Really no harm done here,” Price told FOX31. “As a great opportunity to wake everybody back up, remind everyone that aviation is still the number one target for terrorism in the United States. There still is an existing threat out there and it’s not time to go back to sleep yet.”

Complete court and police records were not available regarding the Rimmer case prior to this publication.

However, FOX31 did confirm the Denver District Attorney’s office dismissed the “hindering transportation” charge. It’s does not appear that Rimmer even paid a fine for parking and abandoning his truck on the airport sidewalk.

Partial court records indicate Rimmer plead guilty to “child abuse-knowingly/reckless-no injury”, a class two misdemeanor related to the case. It remains unclear if a child was put in danger on the sidewalk when Rimmer jumped the curb.

The courts imposed 180 days jail time on the child abuse charge, but suspended that punishment on the condition Rimmer stay our of trouble and seek mental health treatment.

Rimmer also received a careless driving citation for a separate traffic incident, when he sideswiped another car while he was driving to the airport up Pena Boulevard.

Security experts tell FOX31 Problem Solvers Rimmer could also be fined by TSA directly, but when we asked TSA about that, they sent a statement which said “TSA does not comment on individual civil enforcement cases.”

FOX31 was not able to reach Rimmer for comment.