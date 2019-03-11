Van stolen from local radio station used to steal second car in Aurora

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A local radio station had their promotional van stolen over the weekend, but the thieves didn't stop there.

The suspects drove the van, which was wrapped with the station's Jammin 101.5 logos, to a residential neighborhood to steal another truck in Aurora.

The second crime was caught on tape by a home video surveillance system.

Jammin 101.5, which is located at 3033 S. Parker Rd. in Aurora, filed a police report Monday morning and said the vehicle was packed with station equipment, including tents, generators and speakers.

The van was located later in the day and announced in a video that the radio station titled "The saga of the missing van comes to a [sic] end. Thank you to everyone who helped look for it!"