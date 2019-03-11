Police search for intruder near CSU Campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Police in Northern Colorado are on the lookout for an intruder after a college student woke up to a man standing next to her bed. This happened a block from the CSU Campus.

“It’s definitely alarming,” CSU student, Leslie Zielske said.

At 5:20 a.m. Monday, police said a college woman woke up to an intruder standing in her bedroom.

“Seeing someone standing up next to your bed, that would be terrifying,” Sophomore student, Elyse Brueggemann said.

It happened at an apartment complex off of 600 S. Sherwood, a block north of campus. The victim was not sexually assaulted, and as she called for help, the stranger took off. Fort Collins police launched an investigation.

“We don’t know in cases like these if it was someone who was maybe lost and disoriented or someone who had worse intentions. We treat every crime like this seriously and well do our best to investigate and determine what happened,” Kate Kimble, spokeswoman for the Fort Collins Police Department said.

CSU campus security sent students a text alert about the incident Monday morning. It leaves many students worried.

“Especially being a female and there are times with studying like as a student, you stay up late and have to walk through campus at night and you have to be smart and always contact your friends when you make it,” CSU freshmen, Sophia Behun said.

Police have a limited suspect description. The man is described as college-aged and was last seen wearing a green hoodie and grey sweatpants.

Police are asking students to lock their doors and windows especially at night or when they are not home. Call Fort Collins Police with information 970-221-6540.