New York Mayor Bill de Blasio joins Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza and school children for lunch at PS130, a Brooklyn public school, for an announcement about Meatless Monday's on March 11, 2019 in New York City. Citing healthy eating habits for children and the environmental impact of too much meat in our diet, Mayor de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Carranza will begin having all public school serve an all vegetarian menus on Mondays beginning in the 2019-2020 school year. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
New York City will have ‘Meatless Mondays’ in all public schools
NEW YORK — There’ll be no mystery meat (or any other meat) on Mondays at New York City public schools.
That’s because the city is expanding its “Meatless Mondays” program in the fall.
The initiative will provide the system’s million students with all-vegetarian breakfast and lunch menus every Monday.
Advocates say it promotes healthy, environmentally friendly meal options.
A pilot program started in 15 Brooklyn schools in the spring of 2018.
The city says the expansion will be cost-neutral.
School nutrition experts will get students’ feedback before the menus are finalized.
In January, New York City started promoting “Meatless Mondays” options at its 11 public health system hospitals. The program also encourages patients to continue the practice after their discharge.