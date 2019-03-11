Mother Nature throwing curve balls to Colorado, may affect path of large snowstorm

Coloradans are in for a sizeable snow storm but outdoor adventurers can enjoy warm weather before the temperature dip.

This storm will bring a big cool down to Eastern Colorado. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s on Tuesday but will drop to the 30s and 20s on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Among the curve balls Mother Nature could throw are changes in the path of the storm.

As of Monday evening, the system is far to our west, in California. The weather models posted above show just how much conditions may change over the next few days.

If the storm shifts 25 miles further east or west it can mean a big difference in totals for the Front Range or eastern plains.

This is a warm storm system that will likely start as rain in metro Denver but will change over to heavy, wet snow once the temperatures become cold enough. If temperatures are slower to cool than what we are predicting right now, it could mean more rain with lower snowfall totals for the Front Range.

We will also see a period of melting snow before temperatures get cold enough to accumulate snowfall and it will be difficult to measure snowfall totals with this storm because of snow drifts from strong winds.

Current weather models show totals around 4 to 8 inches in metro Denver and for the northern Front Range but will be around 6 to 12 inches for the Palmer Divide and eastern plains.

Strong gusts run the possibility of wind damage as gusts could reach 80 miles per hour on the eastern plains. When combined with falling snow, drivers should be aware that this mix creates very low visibility and whiteout conditions.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for the Palmer Divide and the eastern plains from noon Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. This is where the biggest travel impacts are expected.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

