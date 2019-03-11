Lakewood police tell residents to shelter in place on report of shots fired

Posted 9:58 am, March 11, 2019, by , Updated at 10:00AM, March 11, 2019

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Residents were asked to shelter in place Monday morning after a report of shots fired in the Sanderson Creek area, the Lakewood Police Department said.

Reverse emergency notification calls were sent to residents in the area near West Jewell Avenue and South Harlan Circle after 9 a.m.

Police described the situation as very dangerous and asked people to stay out of the area.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

 

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 39.682215 by -105.061138.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.