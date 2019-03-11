Lakewood police tell residents to shelter in place on report of shots fired

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Residents were asked to shelter in place Monday morning after a report of shots fired in the Sanderson Creek area, the Lakewood Police Department said.

Reverse emergency notification calls were sent to residents in the area near West Jewell Avenue and South Harlan Circle after 9 a.m.

Police described the situation as very dangerous and asked people to stay out of the area.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.