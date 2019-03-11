Find Spring at maurices

With all the snow and cold we have been getting we are all ready for Spring shopping. Maurices has all the latest spring styles from free spirited peasant tops to Kimonos, Maxi dresses, jumpsuits and their new Everflex jeans. Watch the segment to see all the tops, bottoms, shoes and accessories you can get and how to pair them. Maurices is offering Colorado's Best viewers 20% off on one regular priced item for this entire week through Sunday. Just make sure to mention Colorado's Best. They have more than 30 Colorado locations. For more information go to maurices.com and use the store locator. In Denver you can find them at Colorado Mills mall, Flatiron Crossing, Southwest Plaza, Gardens of Havana and Southlands. And don't forget to book your own personal style session at your local maurices. AlertMe
With all the snow and cold we have been getting we are all ready for Spring shopping. Maurices has all the latest spring styles from free spirited peasant tops to Kimonos, Maxi dresses, jumpsuits and their new Everflex jeans. Watch the segment to see all the tops, bottoms, shoes and accessories you can get and how to pair them. Maurices is offering Colorado's Best viewers 20% off on one regular priced item for this entire week through Sunday. Just make sure to mention Colorado's Best. They have more than 30 Colorado locations. For more information go to maurices.com and use the store locator. In Denver you can find them at Colorado Mills mall, Flatiron Crossing, Southwest Plaza, Gardens of Havana and Southlands. And don't forget to book your own personal style session at your local maurices. AlertMe