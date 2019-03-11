Deputies find 2 dead horses, 10 emaciated at Colorado farm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities say they found two dead horses and 10 that were in “various stages of emaciation” at a property near Colorado Springs.

The Gazette reports El Paso County sheriff’s deputies searched the property Monday after the Rural Enforcement Outreach Team received multiple tips about animal neglect.

Authorities seized the living horses and took them to a boarding facility approved by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region and ASPCA assisted deputies.

The sheriff’s office says they collected samples from the dead horses to help determine if they will pursue felony charges against the owner.