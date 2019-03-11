Colorado sees a second wave of flu activity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colorado, we’re not out of the woods yet. A second wave of flu activity is making it’s way across the state.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, a second wave is typical. Staff say over the past several weeks Colorado has seen an increase in the number of H3N2 cases. Those cases now outpace H1N1 cases.

H3N2 tends to more frequently affect people age 65 and older, and can lead to more hospitalizations.

Doctors at AFC Urgent care in Englewood say they are seeing a lot of flu patients. “We are seeing a huge influx in influenza right now. Our patient volume has probably tripled in the last two to three weeks with it. We are seeing predominantly influenza A, and they are spiking temps up to 103 degrees. They have the body aches,” said Dr. Samantha Matney.

Matney says if you have any flu symptoms, it’s important to get to a doctor within 24 to 48 hours for treatment.

So far this season 2,549 people have been hospitalized with flu in Colorado, and two children have died. Those numbers will be updated Tuesday, March 12th.