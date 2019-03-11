Colorado GOP puts brakes on oil and gas, death penalty bills with reading of 2,000-page bill

Pinpoint Weather Alert: Heavy snow for the eastern Plains on Wednesday; Front Range snow possible

Colorado State Capitol

DENVER — Colorado Republicans hoping to delay the passage of bills to repeal the death penalty and overhaul oil and gas regulations have demanded an unrelated 2,000-page bill be read aloud in the Senate.

GOP state Sen. John Cooke invoked a rule Monday allowing lawmakers to demand a bill be read, delaying other action. Cooke says it was the only option minority Republicans had.

Democrats accused Cooke of pulling a stunt. They brought in five computers to vocalize the bill simultaneously at a speed faster than humans can understand.

Cooke said that violated the spirit of the rules. He said it was a precedent Democrats might regret.

The oil and gas bill would refocus state regulations on protecting health and the environment instead of encouraging production.

