Colorado foundation hopes to drive clunkers out and clean air in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A foundation is focused on driving clunkers off the road in hopes of ushering in cleaner air in Colorado.

The Colorado Automobile Dealers Association started the Clear the Air Foundation in 2007. It's focused on cars that are more than 15 years old. Mark Zeigler, the Director of the foundation, said it's focused on these cars because they emit 100 times the pollution of new cars.

Since it's inception, the foundation has pulled 4,000 clunkers off Colorado streets, with the goal of removing 650 cars a year.

The foundation takes clunkers from dealerships for free and sells the cars to scrap yards. Money from the scrap yard sale is pooled into a scholarship fund and then awarded to aspiring technicians. The scholarship awards go to both education and new tools.

"As these young men and women are starting in a new career, it makes a huge impact to have tools to start with instead of borrowing," said Zeigler.

This year, the foundation hopes to distribute $100,000 in scholarship money to new aspiring technicians.