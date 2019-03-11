Blizzard warnings and winter storm watches issued for Denver metro area and much of Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The state braces for a significant storm system to pass through Wednesday and Thursday bringing enough wind and snow to stop travel.

The comparison always drives me nuts, but the pressure of our expected storm system is as low as the pressure-equivalent of a CAT 2 hurricane. My spine hurts just typing that comparison... — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) March 11, 2019

For Monday night, areas of rain over southeastern Colorado and areas of snow in the mountains but all areas remain warm through the overnight with lows in the 20s and 30s.

For Tuesday, areas of rain and snow move through southern Colorado as clouds begin to increase in and around the Denver Metro area later in the day and with that increase the city could see some rain by the evening. Temperatures will be quite warm Tuesday afternoon, 50s and 60s across the metro areas and plains with 30s and 40s in the mountains.

For Wednesday, a storm system moves into the region and rapidly intensifies over the eastern plains of the state. As this occurs, rain and snow will increase quickly by Wednesday daybreak, and the intensity of the snowfall increases through the midday into the afternoon. Combined with wind, travel is not suggested and may not be possible for routes east and south of Denver and travel within the metro area is discouraged.

For Wednesday night, snowfall continues along with incredible wind speeds and gusts topping 60 mph at times. Don't be surprised if wind damage occurs on the plains due to wind gusts nearer 80 mph. Of course, this is combined with snow so travel and safety issues will continue. Totals will range from 6 to 12 inches east and south of Denver and may include an isolated area that has 12 to 18" over Douglas and Elbert Counties - northern El Paso, eastern Adams & Arapahoe, and Lincoln Counties may be included in those higher totals. From Denver west and north the storm is likely to produce 5 to 9 inches. A full breakdown of alert type by county will also indicate possible snowfall amounts and may be found here.

What may change with the system and therefore change the forecast? Matt Makens is watching to see if dry air moves in as a result of the storm shifting path farther west and north, and also if rain sticks around longer than expected before turning into snow:

For Thursday, the system pulls out of Colorado throughout the day. Snowfall and wind will continue early but do decrease throughout the day. The travel impact Thursday will be determined by the road crews, airlines, school districts, etc. on how well they've removed snowfall and get back on track.

By Friday through the weekend, temperatures gradually warm-up with lots of snowmelt to insue.

