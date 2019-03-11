If you're looking for a new job, or you're a stay-at-home parent living on one income and would like to make some extra cash, Eagle Education has an incredible opportunity for you to earn unlimited income, have a flexible schedule, and be your own boss in the insurance industry, working for major insurance companies. Sign up for a 2-day class for only $250 so you'll be ready to take the state exam. 96% of the students at Eagle Education pass their state exams and get a license from the state of Colorado. Visit the website or call 303-791-0398.AlertMe
A New Career as an Insurance Agent can be Lucrative & Rewarding
-
Eagle Education – Get Qualified for Insurance Exams
-
Be Your Own Boss – Career in Insurance Industry
-
Senate Democrats reject state income tax rate cut bill
-
Colorado lawmakers propose ‘public option’ health care plan
-
Bill to ban abstinence-only sex education advances after hours of debate
-
-
Democrats in charge as Colorado Legislature convenes
-
Unclaimed $1.5 billion lottery prize could leave 2 big losers if nobody comes forward
-
DPS teacher breaks down salary, explains strike
-
Change Careers – Become a Real Estate Agent
-
Be Your Own Boss – Make Great Money
-
-
Colorado’s Jared Polis makes history as first openly gay governor
-
Teachers in Denver and nationwide succeed by framing strikes as for common good
-
Flying high with eagles, owls and hawks