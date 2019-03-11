× 2 men sentenced for string of King Soopers robberies in Jefferson County

GOLDEN, Colo. — Two men were sentenced to prison last week for a string of robberies at King Soopers stores in Jefferson County, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Valentin Arrastia, 37, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for 11 robberies at three stores in Lakewood and Arvada between July 2017 and January 2018.

Kellen Hobbs, 36, was sentenced to six years in prison for his role in the robberies.

Prosecutors said Arrastia robbed two Lakewood stores a total of nine times and robbed one Arvada store twice.

In all of the robberies, prosecutors said Arrastia would approach the service desk and put a note on the counter demanding money and announcing the robbery.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of felony robbery.

Hobbs pleaded guilty to one count of felony robbery. Prosecutors said he was the getaway driver in five of the robberies.