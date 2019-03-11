Pinpoint Weather Alert: Heavy snow for the eastern Plains on Wednesday; Front Range snow possible

2 found dead after gunfire at southwestern Colorado house

Posted 5:25 pm, March 11, 2019, by

DURANGO, Colo.  — Two people have been found dead in a house on the Southern Ute Indian Reservation in southwestern Colorado after gunfire was heard.

The Durango Herald reports that authorities were called to the house early Sunday outside the town of Oxford, about 16 miles southeast of Durango.

La Plata County Sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Burke says officers made several unsuccessful attempts to contact anyone inside and later sent a robot into the house before going in themselves.

The victims’ names weren’t immediately released.

Durango police officers as well as La Plata County deputies responded to assist the Southern Ute Police Department.

Google Map for coordinates 37.168892 by -107.714228.

