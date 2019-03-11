17-year-old boy from Texas dies in Fremont County skydiving accident

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A 17-year-old boy from Texas was killed in a skydiving accident on Sunday, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just after 10 a.m., sheriff’s deputies and the Florence Fire Department were dispatched to a field south of Highway 50 near mile marker 285, about seven miles east of Canon City.

The skydiving accident was reported by High Sky Adventures.

Firefighters and bystanders attempted to save the boy’s life but were unsuccessful. The boy, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was the first time the teen had been skydiving and was diving alone, the sheriff’s office said.

The accident is being investigated by the Fremont County Investigations unit along with the Fremont County Coroner’s Office, Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy that is scheduled for Tuesday.