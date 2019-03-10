PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — An avalanche in the backcountry of Pitkin County on Saturday was a mile wide and 3,000 feet long, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center said.

The slide happened in the Highlands Ridge area. The report said all of the Five Fingers and a part of the K Chutes ran, destroying an abandoned home.

The CAIC said the slide was a natural release with multiple start points that met several feeder paths, growing the size of the avalanche.