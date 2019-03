× One killed, one injured in Denver house fire

DENVER — One person killed and another was injured in an early-morning house fire, the Denver Fire Department said.

The fire broke out about 4:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Grape Street in east Denver.

A female was pronounced dead and another female was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The names and ages of the victims were not released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.