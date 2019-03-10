× One killed, 2 injured in Crested Butte roof avalanches

CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. — One person was killed and two others were injured after getting caught in separate roof slides in Crested Butte, the Gunnison Regional 911 Center said.

About 4 p.m. Saturday, crews were dispatched to a commercial building in the Crested Butte South neighborhood.

Two men reportedly were clearing snow from the roof of the building when the slide was triggered.

Employees at the building began digging for the men before first responders arrived. One was heard yelling and was quickly removed from the debris. The other man was found unresponsive shortly later.

The men, 37-year-old Blair Burton of Crested Butte and 25-year-old Michael Martel of Gunnison, were taken to Gunnison Valley Hospital.

Martel died at the hospital as a result of his injuries and Burton was treated for suspected hypothermia, officials said.

About 7:30 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a residence in Mount Crested Butte on a report of a man possibly buried by a roof avalanche.

Paramedics and police found 28-year-old Alex Theaker breathing but unresponsive.

He was taken to Gunnison Valley Hospital to be treated for a low body core temperature. It’s not known how long he might have been buried under the snow slide.

The Crested Butte area has received more than 50 inches of snow in the past week, resulting in avalanche danger being rated as considerable to extreme.