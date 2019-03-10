One dead, 3 in critical condition after shooting in downtown Denver

DENVER — One person was killed and three others were wounded after a shooting in Lower Downtown early Sunday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened near 15th and Market streets about 4 a.m., police said.

Police released few details, only saying all of the victims are adult males. The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

The three men who were wounded were listed in critical condition. The men’s names and ages weren’t released.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released.

Market Street was closed between 14th and 16th streets and 15th Street was closed at Larimer Street for the investigation.

