GOLDEN, Colo. -- Golden police are investigating a deadly crash involving several motorcycles Sunday evening. It happened near 6th Avenue and Colfax.

Witnesses told police that a group of motorcycles was riding westbound on 6th when a crash happened and caused a chain reaction.

Police say several motorcycles and several vehicles were involved. The identity of the motorcyclist killed has not yet been released and police did not say if anyone else was injured.