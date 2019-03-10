× Greeley officer injured after driver hits patrol vehicle

GREELEY, Colo. — An officer was injured after a driver hit a patrol vehicle early Sunday morning, the Greeley Police Department.

The accident happened about 1:40 a.m. in the 1700 block of Reservoir Road.

Police said the officer was conducting a traffic stop when a driver in a red truck hit the patrol vehicle.

The officer was taken to North Colorado Medical Center and is in stable condition.

The driver of the truck was taken into custody and also went to a hospital with unknown injuries. The driver is facing unknown charges.

Police said the driver of the vehicle the officer pulled over in the traffic stop fled the scene.