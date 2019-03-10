Dogs rescued from Rocky Mountain Lake Park now back home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two Labrador mixes, Bishop and Charlie, are back home after they were rescued from Rocky Mountain Lake Park on Saturday morning.

"I'm just so happy that they're back home," Lenna, the dogs' owners said. "I really am."

Lenna thinks the dogs escaped through a board in her fence that became loose in the wind, and traveled one mile to the park.

"We were out driving around I finally thought about the Next Door app, the dog finding app, and I saw the story." Lenna said.

On Saturday morning, a passerby saw the dogs in the water and called police. Fire and police crews estimate the dogs were in the water for thirty minutes. After they were rescued, they were taken to the city shelter where Lenna picked them up.

"Thank you to all of those people. We're so grateful. They are our babies," Lenna said.