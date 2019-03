KEYSTONE, Colo. — A young bull moose was rescued after falling into a window well, Summit Fire and EMS said.

Officials said the bull fell into home’s 5-foot-deep window well in Keystone overnight Sunday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers tranquilized the moose and firefighters set up a pulley system to haul out the animal.

The moose weight about 800 to 1,000 pounds and was safely pulled onto the driveway of the house.

The moose was not injured.