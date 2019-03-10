× Avalanche Warnings extended, watching midweek storm

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day continues for the high country as the risk for an avalanche remains high. An Avalanche Warning has been extended until 6 a.m. Monday. CDOT is planning avalanche mitigation projects through the day, so travel through the mountains is still not recommended.

Isolated snow showers will be possible across the mountains today with low accumulations expected. Meanwhile across the Front Range, expect clouds to gradually increase with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A late day sprinkle or a few flurries can’t be ruled out, but no accumulation is expected in the Denver metro.

Monday and Tuesday will stay mainly dry across the Front Range with highs building into the 50s and 60s. Expect increasing clouds with mountain snow continuing.

Our attention will turn to our next weather system, moving on-shore across California on Sunday. This will slowly march towards the four corners region, bringing scattered snow to the Front Range by Tuesday evening. Heavy snow will be possible both Wednesday and Thursday, as temperatures drop into the 30s as highs. As of right now, totals remain uncertain, but accumulation and blizzard-like conditions are likely across the Denver metro and Front Range.

We’ll dry out by Friday and into the upcoming weekend, but temperatures will take a while to return to normal.

