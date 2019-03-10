Avalanche warnings continue; Denver heats up before mid-week storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The mountains are still under a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to avalanche warnings (blue) that have been extended through 6:15am on Monday. More snow is on the way for Colorado's high country tomorrow into Tuesday with Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in place.

It will be a quiet night in Denver with overnight lows in the low 20s and mostly cloudy skies to start off Monday. High temperatures will make it to 50 degrees with a 10 percent chance for an isolated shower. Tuesday will be similar with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

A strong storm system will make its way into Colorado on Wednesday and Thursday. At this point, we know this storm will bring a big cool down with the potential for accumulating snowfall on the Front Range and plains. Winds will be strong with this storm creating blizzard-like conditions in some spots. It is too far out to know where the heaviest snow will end up and how much we will see. Stay tuned in the coming days to find out more information as it gets closer.

A snowstorm will impact Metro Denver and the Front Range on Wednesday and Thursday. Here's what we know and don't know at this point... Stay tuned for more details as it gets closer #cowx pic.twitter.com/VNoUvHOd7U — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) March 11, 2019

Drier and warmer weather moves in on Friday and through the weekend.

