St. Baldrick’s Foundation fighting childhood cancer, one shave at a time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- A tradition becoming synonymous with St. Patrick’s day, helping fight childhood cancer by shaving one’s head. The St. Baldrick’s Foundation started with the first event 19 years ago, in New York City. In Broomfield, Saturday, North Metro firefighters gave their hair to the cause.

“It’s all about who you are inside as a person,” said Loren Schuessler, a North Metro firefighter, and organizer of the event. “We’re all good people here, to donate, and give back, so that kids can live normal lives, and be happy.”

Brittany Ross is happy. No longer a kid, she was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia when she was only 15 years old. In spite of what doctors told her, she defied the odds.

"They said I wouldn’t make it to another Christmas, I wouldn’t make it to see my own sweet 16, I’d never go back to high school, I’d never graduate high school, I’d never go to college, never graduate from college, I’d never get to move out on my own, or meet the man of my dreams, or have my dream wedding, or get to have a family of my own,” Ross said.

On January 13th of Ross celebrated her 34th birthday, four days later on January 17th, she celebrated her 18th-year cancer free anniversary with her husband by her side.

Ross says she wouldn’t have been able to get through her ordeal without the support of St. Baldrick’s, and all who donate and volunteer.

“I would not be alive today without that funding, and without that research, and without their love, and without their support,” said Ross.

The love and support continued to show, as dozens attended Saturday’s event. It’s the sixth year North Metro held the fundraiser.

For more information on how you can help, visit St. Baldrick's