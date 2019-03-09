× Sheriff’s office rules Longmont skydiving death an accident

LONGMONT, Colo. — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a fatal skydiving incident in northeast Colorado last October was an accident.

The Longmont Times-Call reports that the sheriff’s office deemed the death of 23-year-old Logan Polfuss, of Simla, on Oct. 19 at the Vance Brand Municipal Airport in Longmont “unfortunate and tragic.”

But it says it’s still not clear why the skydiving outfit involved didn’t notice Polfuss was missing after he jumped.

Polfuss died on impact with the ground due to multiple blunt force injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration and Boulder County Coroner’s Office also ruled the death an accident, likely due to incorrect equipment.

Officials say Polfuss was an experienced skydiver but on the day he died he was using a one-piece jump suit for the first time.